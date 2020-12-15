Vena Energy and Doosan GridTech to build Queensland's largest energy storage system

Artist rendering of Wandoan South BESS. Credit: Vena Energy.

Vena Energy has selected Doosan GridTech as its engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partner to build a 100MW energy storage system in Queensland, Australia.

The new battery energy storage system (BESS) is expected to play a vital role in improving grid stability. It will also support the the state’s shift to renewable energy.

The BESS will be located in the state’s southwest region near Wandoan. Upon completion, the system will have a capacity to deliver 150MWh. The capacity will be enough to provide power for 57,000 homes.

Vena Energy-Australia head Anil Nangia said: “As our first grid-scale energy storage project, the Wandoan South BESS in South West Queensland required an EPC partner that carries Doosan’s expertise depth and market credibility.

“We view Doosan as a long-term partner who shares our desires to accelerate the transition to renewable energy in the Asia-Pacific region and to enrich local economies and communities.”

Doosan will deliver a customised battery building

Under the contract, Doosan will deliver a customised battery building to manage the safety, protection, and ambient temperature control for more than 20,000 lithium-ion batteries.

The plant’s energy management system will be operated by Doosan’s control and monitoring software. It will allow the BESS’ participation in the ancillary service market.

The operating software platform of the Wandoan South BESS will be Doosan’s Intelligent Controller.

Doosan stated: “It is one of the first storage control systems built on open standard interfaces and is custom-designed to meet the Australian transmission system’s rigorous requirements.

“The DG-IC is the advanced intelligence of a BESS system designed to provide speedy response against complex schedules and operating modes while ensuring that power quality is maintained.”

In January, Australian utility AGL Energy and Singapore’s Vena Energy have signed an agreement to build the battery facility in Queensland.