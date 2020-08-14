Voith to install BlueLine stock preparation system including water, sludge and reject handling equipment at the Domtar facility in Kingsport, Tennessee

Voith wins order to supply recycled stock preparation system for Domtar. (Credit: Pixabay/Hermann Hammer.)

Domtar has chosen Voith to provide a complete recycled stock preparation system for the recently announced conversion of the Kingsport Mill in Kingsport, Tennessee. The system includes Voith’s BlueLine products including water, sludge and reject handling systems which will maximize both efficiency and quality.

The installation of the new system is expected to be complete in 2022.

Sheryl Zapcic, Director, Corporate & Market Communications, North America

“Domtar and Voith have a longstanding relationship in many areas and we are happy to be partnering with them as they enter the containerboard market,” said David Buchanan, President, Voith Paper North America. “This system will provide the machinery and technology so that their mill will operate with the highest quality fiber with minimum water and energy consumption. With our system, Domtar will be able to produce an excellent sheet quality for their end customers.”

Bill Edwards, Vice President Paper Manufacturing, Domtar

We are confident in Voith’s equipment and expertise as an industry-leading supplier of recycled fiber systems and we are certain their equipment will meet the needs of this new project.

Source: Company Press Release