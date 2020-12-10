The facility has started producing RNG from a network of 26 family farms that raise hogs

Dominion Energy and Smithfield Foods are harnessing clean, renewable energy from 26 hog farms in Milford, Utah. (Credit: Dominion Energy)

Dominion Energy and Smithfield Foods announced that they have completed a renewable natural gas (RNG) project located in Milford in southwestern Utah, US.

The project has been completed through their joint venture, Align Renewable Natural Gas.

The facility has started producing RNG from a network of 26 family farms that raise hogs under contract with Smithfield.

It supplies converts methane captured from hog farming operations into clean energy, which will supplied for homes businesses and transportation.

The project, at its full capacity, is expected to will produce RNG which will be enough to heat more than 3,000 homes and businesses. In addition, it will help in preventing the emissions of participating farms by more than 100,000 metric tons annually.

Dominion Energy gas business development director Ryan Childress said: “This is an exciting breakthrough for the future of clean energy and sustainable farming.

“With this single technology, we can produce clean energy for consumers, reduce farm emissions and benefit family farmers.

“t’s a powerful example of the environmental progress we can make through innovation. We’re thrilled Utah is leading the way, and we’re excited to keep the momentum going in other states across the country.”

Dominion and Smithfield are planning to jointly invest $500m over the next 10 years to develop RNG projects across the US.

Upon completion, the planned projects are expected to result in a reduction of 2.5m metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions from the hog farms in the country.

Dominion and Smithfield expect to produce enough renewable natural gas to heat more than 70,000 homes and businesses in the next 10 years, with the operational Utah project and additional projects under development in North Carolina and Virginia.

In January, Smithfield Foods, in partnership with Duke Energy and OptimaBio, started producing RNG from the wastewater treatment system at its Tar Heel pork processing facility.