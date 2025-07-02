Dominion Energy’s V.C. Summer Station gets green light for extended operation. (Credit: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com)

The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has granted Dominion Energy South Carolina a 20-year extension on the operating license for the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station.

Situated in Fairfield County, South Carolina, the facility supplies electricity to Dominion Energy customers and the state-owned Santee Cooper.

The 966MW unit is capable of powering approximately 242,000 homes with its carbon-free electricity. Operated by skilled nuclear professionals, the station uses a three-loop Westinghouse pressurised water reactor under strict NRC safety regulations.

Dominion Energy chief nuclear officer Eric Carr said: “V.C. Summer Nuclear Station has provided reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy for our customers in the Palmetto State for more than 40 years.

“With steady population growth and economic development, South Carolina will continue to need a clean and reliable workhorse like V.C. Summer to power our customers’ homes and businesses around the clock well into the future.”

Dominion Energy ensures the station’s longevity through regular maintenance and upgrades, such as the recent replacement of the main transformer.

The company remains committed to investing in V.C. Summer to maintain high safety and performance standards throughout its operational life.

Originally licensed for 40 years starting in 1982, the station received a license renewal in 2004 for operation until 2042. The latest extension, approved on 30 June 2025, permits operations until 2062.

Dominion Energy has also secured license extensions for its Surry Power Station and North Anna Power Station in 2021 and 2024, respectively.

The company intends to seek NRC approval for extending the operating license of the Millstone Power Station in Connecticut.

Beyond electricity generation, Dominion Energy contributes over $33m in tax revenue annually to Fairfield County and supports local community organisations through donations.