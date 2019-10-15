Dominion Energy secures two key approvals from the BOEM to build the 12MW offshore wind project off the Virginia Beach coast

Image: BOEM gives approval for Dominion Energy to build offshore wind project. Photo: Courtesy of Norbert Pietsch/Pixabay

Dominion Energy has received two important approvals from the US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) about the design, fabrication and installation of the 12MW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project.

Dominion Energy, in partnership with Ørsted, a Danish leader in offshore wind energy and Siemens Gamesa, had submitted its Facility Design Report (FDR) and Fabrication and Installation Report (FIR) to BOEM for the project.

The FDR includes details about the design of all the major components of the wind project and the FIR includes the fabrication and installation plans of the equipment.

The company said that BOEM’s decision is a necessary approval to move ahead with the offshore construction, which is expected to be completed in next summer.

The offshore wind farm will be located 43.4km from the coast

The Coastal Virginia offshore wind project will be located 27 miles (43.4km) off the Virginia Beach coast. It will contain two 6MW offshore wind turbines.

Dominion Energy generation construction vice president Mark D. Mitchell said: “This is a significant milestone as we move forward on building the first-ever fully permitted offshore wind project in federal waters,”

“This process will provide key learnings we can apply to our commercial-scale offshore wind project.”

When completed, the two wind turbine project will be able to generate enough energy to power 3,000 homes.

L.E. Myers Company had started onshore construction this June to facilitate the interconnection of the two turbines at a company substation near Camp Pendleton.

Ørsted US Offshore Wind CEO Thomas Brostrøm said: “The FDR/FIR no objection determination is the latest milestone in a list of firsts for the burgeoning offshore wind industry in the U.S. to come through the CVOW project.

“As the only fully permitted project in the U.S. federal waters, CVOW continues to provide all involved parties valuable experience that will drive regulatory efficiencies and increased certainty that will reduce costs for future projects in the U.S.”

Dominion Energy first announced the CVOW project two years ago and received approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission last November.