Both the companies have agreed to cooperate on the commercial development of the wind projects in Europe and Asia

Dolfines, CIMC Raffles signed MoU to develop floating wind projects in Europe and Asia. (Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann)

French engineering and services provider, Dolfines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CIMC Raffles, a Chinese offshore equipment provider, for floating wind projects in Europe and Asia.

The profile of the two companies is said to be complementary in developing floating wind projects.

Dolfines has developed TrussFloat, a semi-submersible platform that is claimed to be suitable for floating wind applications that include grid electricity production, offshore O&G platform electrification, direct water injection in mature O&G fields, Carbon Capture Utilization & Storage (CCUS), and offshore hydrogen production.

CIMC RAFFLES Marketing Director Fu Qiang said: “DOLFINES has developed a light and passive semi-submersible platform for a large spectrum of floating wind applications.

“Together with Dolfines, we want to accompany O&G majors towards a carbon neutral future, securing profitable offshore production by giving O&G infrastructure a second life.”

CIMC Raffles owns four research and development centres and three shipyards in China

CIMC Raffles is an offshore engineering, procurement and construction company that owns four research and development centres and three shipyards in China that are suited to support offshore renewable energy and Oil & Gas (O&G) EPC projects.

DOLFINES CEO Jean-Claude Bourdon said: “We are very proud to work together with CIMC RAFFLES who has all the EPC competences and construction facilities that are needed for an industrialized mass production of floating wind turbines.

“Moreover, the modular construction concept of TrussFloat allows also to comply with local content requirements by using existing construction and transportation infrastructure, even far off the coasts. The signing of this memorandum of understanding shows that DOLFINE’s strong dynamics is not stopped by the current sanitary crisis.”

