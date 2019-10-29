The Bay du Nord field is located approximately 480 km northeast of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, in the Flemish Pass Basin

The Bay du Nord FPSO to be located in the Flemish Pass Basin, some 480 km offshore St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. Photo: courtesy: Equinor.

DNV GL will ensure that new infrastructure to be built for Equinor’s Bay du Nord oil field project is compliant to local and global safety requirements. DNV GL will oversee design review activities and site surveillance during construction, commissioning and installation, after being awarded the Certifying Authority and Classification contract.

The Bay du Nord field is located approximately 480 km northeast of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, in the Flemish Pass Basin. The distance to shore is a challenge in itself, and the Bay du Nord is the first field to be developed in this basin. No existing infrastructure is in the immediate area, which is known for its harsh environmental conditions including large sea states, high winds, sea ice and icebergs.

Bay du Nord is an oil field discovered in 2013, aiming to produce its first oil 2025. The Bay du Nord project is currently in Pre-FEED phase and Final Investment Decision is planned Q2 2021. The field development comprises an FPSO, a disconnectable turret and moorings system, steel lazy wave risers, and a subsea development with four subsea templates. Equinor is the operator of Bay du Nord, and holds a 65% working interest.

“Safety, environmental protection, and regulatory compliance are fundamental requirements for the Bay du Nord Project. DNV GL has been selected as the Certifying Authority and Classification Society for the project, supported by our development partner Husky Energy. DNV GL possesses the deep knowledge, experience, and technical standards that will help us deliver the Bay du Nord project safely and on-time,” says Halfdan Knudsen, Equinor’s Project Director.

“I am delighted Equinor has recognized that we possess the technical expertise and global footprint to assure safety on the ambitious Bay du Nord project,” says Liv A. Hovem, CEO, DNV GL – Oil & Gas. “We have worked closely with Equinor on many projects over the years, including challenging sites in the North Sea, and this contract win is a sign of the strength of our relationship.”

Both Equinor and DNV GL will manage the project out of offices in St. Johns, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

