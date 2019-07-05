As technical advisor, DNV GL will support PUB during tender preparation, bidding, design, construction and operational phases of the project.

Image: The project is designed to feature both the conventional and renewable energy components. Photo: Courtesy of DNV GL.

DNV GL has been contracted by PUB, Singapore’s national water agency, as technical advisor for the 50MW floating solar photovoltaic (PV) project at the Tengeh Reservoir in Singapore.

Once completed, the floating solar project is set to be one of the largest single floating solar systems in the world, and the project marks the largest public tender for floating PV in south-east Asia till date.

DNV GL Energy Asia Pacific executive vice president Nicolas Renon said: “DNV GL has a strong track record in floating PV projects, having worked on close to 800MW of projects in the Asia Pacific Region.

“The scale of the Tengeh Reservoir project makes it an important milestone in the development of this rapidly emerging technology. We are looking forward to bringing our expertise across various forms of energy generation to this project and support the Singaporean government in meeting its ambitious solar generation targets.”

Scope of DNV GL contract

As technical advisor DNV GL will support PUB during tender preparation, bidding, design, construction and operational phases of the project.

Under the contract, DNV GL is expected to provide tender support and proposal evaluation during the bidding phase, carry out design reviews, testing and commissioning reviews during the construction phase, along with performance analysis and site testing when the project is operational.

In June 2019, PUB launched public tender seeking proposals to design, build, own and run the 50MW floating solar PV Project at Tengeh Reservoir.

DNV GL said that it has deployed its local energy experts to carry out preliminary design, independent energy assessment, technology benchmarking, and business model studies as part of the process.

Designed to feature both the conventional and renewable energy components, the Tengeh Reservoir floating solar PV project is expected to start operations by 2021.

Once completed, the project would power the reservoir’s water treatment facilities, and eliminate 28,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per annum, which is equivalent of approximately 6000 cars.