Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO Norge has secured a drilling permit from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) for well 2/5-15 in production licence 006 C in North Sea.

The well 2/5-15 is planned to be drilled from the Borgland Dolphin drilling facility, after plugging and abandonment of wellbores on the Oselvar field.

The drilling programme for well 2/5-15 relates to the drilling of a as a wildcat well in production licence 006 C, said the company.

DNO Norge operates the production licence 006 C with an 85% ownership stake, while Aker BP is its partner in the licence holding the remaining 15% stake.

The production licence 006 C was awarded on in October 2000, as part of the Round 1-A. Well 2/5-15 marks the fourth exploration well to be drilled in the licence.

NPD stated: “The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.”

