DEWA plans to build 68 new 132/11kV substations over the next three years, at a projected value of AED8bn.

Image: DEWA plans to build 68 new 132/11kV substations over the next three years. Photo: Courtesy of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

This supports the directives of the wise leadership, and shows DEWA’s commitment to expand its infrastructure to meet growing demand for power in Dubai.

“We are inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to plan and develop the infrastructure required, to meet increasing electricity and water demand in the Emirate. This will contribute to achieving Dubai’s ambitious urban objectives. We provide services at the highest levels of efficiency, availability and reliability to over 900,000 customers, with a customer happiness rating of 95% in 2018. DEWA is also expanding its electricity and water services by developing new stations and upgrading existing ones, according to the latest world-class practices. DEWA is working to increase its use of clean and renewable energy, launch smart initiatives, and adopt creativity and innovation in all its operations. DEWA’s total production capacity reached 11,100 megawatts (MW) in 2018 ” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA is committed to enhancing the efficiency of electricity transmission networks, while ensuring electricity services for our people, industry and the economy. We have commenced building new stations in Hassyan, and at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. DEWA continuously adopts new strategies based on innovation, to anticipate future challenges and opportunities,” added Al Tayer.

“Up until the end of last year, DEWA established a total of 258 main substations of 132/11kV in 2018, 18 of which were commissioned in 2018 at a total cost of AED 2.05 billion. We will continue our efforts to support Dubai and the UAE. We achieved competitive results in global benchmarking, reducing losses from electricity transmission and distribution networks to 3.3% compared to 6-7% in Europe and the USA. Water network losses were reduced to 6.5% in 2018 compared to 15% in North America. DEWA also achieved the lowest customer minutes lost per year (CML) in the world of 2.39 CML compared to 15 minutes in Europe. The UAE, represented by DEWA, maintained its first place globally in Getting Electricity for the second consecutive year as per the World Bank’s Doing Business 2019 report, which measures the ease of doing business in 190 economies worldwide,” concluded Al Tayer.

