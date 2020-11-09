The substations are DEWA’s efforts to enhance digital transformation across all its services and operations

DEWA inaugurates 20 new substations in 2020. (Credit: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority)

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has inaugurated 20 new electricity substations in 2020, as part of its efforts to provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency. These include a 400 kV substation in Dubai South with a conversion capacity of 2020 megavolt-amperes (MVA), and nineteen 132 kV substations in several areas across Dubai with a conversion capacity of 2700 megavolt-amperes. The total cost of the substations has reached AED 2.6 billion.

“We work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide an advanced and integrated infrastructure for electricity and water according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency to meet growing demand and keep pace with the sustainable development needs of Dubai. These new substations are part of DEWA’s efforts to increase the capacity, efficiency, and readiness of the power transmission network in the Emirate and meet the future needs of customers, developers, and the business sector,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA’s total investments in power transmission have reached AED 11.2 billion. This includes AED 2.4 billion for 400 kV transmission projects and AED 8.8 billion for 132 kV transmission projects. All substations are implemented according to the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and safety and use the latest digital technologies. This supports DEWA’s efforts to enhance digital transformation across all its services and operations.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, said that implementing the substations in 2020 went according to plans despite the restrictions imposed by COVID-19. He noted that the total number of 400 kV substations in Dubai is 23 with four new substations under construction. The total number of 132 kV substations is 302 substations with 42 substations under construction.

The UAE, represented by DEWA, has maintained its first global ranking for the 3rd consecutive year in Getting Electricity as per the World Bank’s Doing Business Report 2020, which measures the ease of doing business in 190 economies around the world. DEWA achieved 100% in all of the Getting Electricity indicators, including procedures; time; cost; and reliability of supply and transparency of tariff. Commercial and industrial customers can now get electricity connection up to 150kW within 5 days and in one step through Al Namoos, with security deposits and new connection charges waived. The UAE, represented by DEWA, has the shortest time in the world to get electricity according to the World Bank’s report.

Source: Company Press Release