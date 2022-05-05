The two firms will develop motion compensation technology, which will be deployed in a feeder concept on the Vineyard Wind 1 project

DEME Offshore US signs five-year deal with Barge Master for feeder solution. (Credit: DEME)

DEME Offshore US has signed a long-term agreement with Netherlands-based Barge Master to build a high-tech feeder solution for US offshore wind farms.

Under the agreement, the two firms will closely work to develop motion compensation technology, which will be used in a feeder concept on the 800MW Vineyard Wind 1 project in the US.

DEME Offshore US has a contract for transporting and installing 62 GE Haliade wind turbines for the project, located off the coast of Massachusetts.

The company will also be responsible for the transportation and installation of the monopile foundations, offshore substation, transition pieces, and scour protection pertaining to Vineyard Wind 1.

DEME Offshore US had also entered into a partnership with Foss Maritime to develop the smart feeder barge concept so that it is compliant fully with the Jones Act.

In a follow-up to this, DEME Offshore US has signed the five-year agreement with the Dutch company Barge Master. As part of this, the former will use four motion compensation platforms which will be installed on the US- flagged barges of Foss Maritime.

The integrated feeder solution will help the wind turbine components to be shipped from US ports to the specialised offshore installation vessels of DEME Offshore US.

When arriving along with the installation vessel, the Barge Master motion compensation technology is expected to ensure safe lifting operations, for the giant components as well as increase workability.

The barges will also be towed and pushed by tugs that are US-flagged, said DEME Offshore US.

DEME Offshore US president Sidney Florey said: “This fully Jones Act compliant solution, based on using US- flagged and US-owned tugs and barges, again demonstrates our commitment to build and support the US offshore wind industry and to create jobs for (unionised) American mariners.

“Uniquely, this technology turns existing barges into a high-tech, smart feeder concept, resulting in a competitive advantage for DEME Offshore and its partners. This solution also leads to sharp pricing and guaranteed availability for the offshore wind developers, our clients.”

Separately, the company has signed an agreement to sell its DP2 jack-up installation vessel Thor to Harren & Partner, a German shipping and logistics company, for an undisclosed price.