The Victorian Government is creating jobs and opportunities for Victorian businesses through water Infrastructure projects and environmental works across the state.

Minister for Water Lisa Neville today announced $48.4 million in water projects throughout Victoria that modernise irrigation, secure water supplies through recycling and stormwater use, assist with bushfire recovery and benefit the environment.

The funding is part of the Government’s new $2.7 billion Building Works package and includes $10.4 million funding for Phase 2 of the Macalister Irrigation District Modernisation project.

The Government’s ongoing investment in the Macalister Irrigation District Modernisation project will ensure the project will be completed – supporting farmers and creating local jobs.

The modernisation works improve productivity and efficiency for irrigators, save water by reducing leakage and, and improve the health of the Gippsland Lakes by reducing nutrient run-off.

This new funding brings the Government’s total contribution for the modernisation project to $46 million with local irrigators and the Commonwealth contributing the reminder of the funding.

The Macalister Irrigation District already contributes up to $500 million to Victoria’s economy each year.

In addition, the package is supporting vital bushfire recovery efforts with $10.3 million invested in restoring waterway and catchment health and replacing essential infrastructure such as water monitoring stations, emergency water supply points and flood warning gauges.

Native fish habitat and endangered native fish species are also getting a boost thanks to $17 million for environmental waterway works in Northern Victoria.

$10.7 million is also be invested in integrated water management projects to secure water supplies by better using storm and recycled water – from Gunbower to Pakenham to Sunshine and Westernport.

The Government’s Building Works package will deliver shovel-ready projects – big and small – to get thousands of people back to work across our state as Victoria continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Water Lisa Neville

“This $48.4 million will create jobs across Victoria with funding for projects in metropolitan Melbourne and in regional Victoria.”

“By investing in water infrastructure, we are investing in a bright and healthy future for all Victorians no matter where they live – with increased water security and a healthy environment.”

“It’s been an unbelievably tough few months for fire affected communities – this work to restore waterway health and assets is an important part of our bushfire recovery efforts.”

Source: Company Press Release