Decmil secures contract for Pilbara’s West Angelas project

The project includes building a heavy haulage road, light vehicle access roads and drainage systems. Credit: Yevhen 11/Shutterstock.com.

Decmil, a wholly owned subsidiary of Macmahon, has secured a contract from Rio Tinto, valued at A$120m ($80.41m), for the West Angelas Sustaining Project in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

The Western Hill contract encompasses the construction of a heavy haulage road, light vehicle access roads and associated drainage systems.

Work is set to begin in January 2026, with completion expected in 2027.

The contract forms part of a newly created earthworks framework agreement between Decmil and Rio Tinto for various projects within the Pilbara.

Macmahon’s financial guidance for fiscal year 2026 (FY26) remains unchanged.

Macmahon managing director and CEO Michael Finnegan said: “With this award, we are pleased to further strengthen our strategic relationship with Rio Tinto and partner with them to deliver the bulk earthworks project at the West Angelas project.

“It helps build momentum in our civil infrastructure business transitioning to larger civil projects. This award brings a total of $201m in civil contract wins for Decmil with Rio Tinto (Brockman MEM $81m, WASP $120m) which generates substantial earnings momentum into the second half of FY26 and FY27.”

Managed by the Robe River joint venture, the West Angelas open-pit iron ore project commenced operations in 2022 and is owned by Rio Tinto (53%), Mitsui Iron Ore (33%) and Nippon Steel (14%).

In December 2025, Decmil secured a notice of award from Rio Tinto for the Mobile Equipment Maintenance (MEM) Workshop Expansion project at the Brockman 4 mine in the Pilbara region.

This contract involves constructing a new MEM workshop, an office, bulk lube storage and an oily water system.

The work is scheduled to start in early 2026, with completion anticipated by April 2027.

In May 2025, Decmil secured two contracts worth a combined total of around A$80m, enhancing Macmahon’s order book.