Total E&P Deep Offshore Borneo owns majority stake in Block CA1, located 100km off the coast of Brunei

Image: A map showing the location of the Block CA1 offshore Brunei. Photo: courtesy of Total.

French integrated oil and gas firm Total has agreed to divest its wholly-owned subsidiary Total E&P Deep Offshore Borneo (TEPDOB) to Shell in a deal valued at $300m.

Total E&P Deep Offshore Borneo owns 86.95% interest in Block CA1, located 100km off the coast of Brunei.

Covering an area of 5,850km², the Block CA1 is located in water depths ranging from 1,000m to 2,500m. The block is also owned by Murphy Oil with 8.05% stake and Petronas with 5% interest.

The sale forms part of Total’s non-core assets disposal strategy

Total Exploration & Production president Arnaud Breuillac said: “This transaction fits with our strategy of actively managing our portfolio and will contribute to our program to dispose of $5 billion of non-core assets over the period 2019-2020.”

Subject to approval by the competent authorities, the transaction is planned to be completed by December 2019.

The French firm also operates in Brunei through Total E&P Borneo (TEPB), which operates the Block B Joint Venture (JV) with a 37.5% stake. Other partners in the JV include Shell Deepwater Borneo with 35% stake and PB Expro holding 27.5% interest.

