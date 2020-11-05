CWind, part of the Global Marine Group, was awarded a multi-year framework from ScottishPower Renewables and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group

CWind and Rovco complete ROV project at East Anglia ONE offshore windfarm. (Credit: Rovco)

We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the first stage of our long-term contract awarded by CWind for their annual subsea balance of plant (BOP) and cable inspection works at East Anglia ONE offshore windfarm.

CWind, part of the Global Marine Group, was awarded a multi-year framework from ScottishPower Renewables and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group to manage the below water inspection services, including subsea maintenance, surveys and corrective maintenance planning, as well as pre-engineering studies.

The Rovco team, led by CWind, began work in July 2020 – utilising a combination of DPII SOV with our Seaeye Leopard Work-Class ROV onboard, to undertake inspection works on nominated subsea structures and a Survey Vessel solution for multibeam and sidescan work along the Array and Export Cable routes. This work assisted in notifying the condition of the operational windfarm to allow informed maintenance planning as required based on the results of the surveys.

Simon Miller, our Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to have concluded our first year of this multi-year agreement. This is a significant award for Rovco and it was fantastic to see the effort of all involved, including CWind and ScottishPower Renewables, which led to the safe and successful completion of the scope. Having the opportunity to work with CWind on these prestigious UK wind farms and help introduce innovative solutions is exciting and key to our growth. The use of our Intelligent Data Platform (IDP) for daily progress tracking, data capture and easy interpretation of inspection results via a dedicated secure storage platform, is testament to an industry that is driving the use of new technologies to bring efficiencies and help lower the LCOE over the OpEx portion of the windfarm assets lifecycle.”

Global Marine Group, an industry-leading provider of marine engineering, and Rovco, entered an invested partnership in 2019, together bringing a combination of innovation and engineering excellence to the subsea market. This contract is a perfect example of where this partnership can enhance customer operations.

Founded in 2015, we are pushing the boundaries to change the way underwater work is performed. Investing heavily in the development of real-time artificial intelligence and 3D vision systems for subsea robotics. We have the resources and expertise to deliver challenging projects across the globe, delivering the highest quality data.

