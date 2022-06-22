The three projects include 19.99MW AC/27MW DC Stern Solar facility, 90MW AC/122MW DC York Run Solar, Chautauqua County and 160MW AC/216MW DC Yellow Barn Solar

US-based EPC company CS Energy has won three utility-scale solar projects, with a total of 270MW AC/365MW DC capacity, in New York, US.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Agency (NYSERDA) has awarded the solar projects under its fifth annual Renewable Energy Standard request for proposals.

The three projects include 19.99MW AC/27MW DC Stern Solar facility, 90MW AC/122MW DC York Run Solar, Chautauqua County and 160MW AC/216MW DC Yellow Barn Solar project.

The construction of the projects, which will feature single-axis tracking technology and bifacial solar panels, is anticipated to begin in 2025 and will be completed in 2026.

NYSERDA president and CEO Doreen Harris said: “With the help of partners like CS Energy, New York is growing a pipeline of over 120 large-scale renewable projects that bring us closer to reaching our climate and clean energy goals while at the same time delivering cleaner air, new green jobs, and local tax revenue to communities across the state.

“These newly awarded projects are another example of CS Energy’s ongoing commitment to investing in New York and help to build on the company’s successful completion of Branscomb Solar – the first utility-scale solar project outside Long Island – and more projects like it that will deliver clean power to the grid before the end of year.”

Once operational, the three projects are expected to deliver 270MW AC/365MW DC of renewable energy, strengthening CS Energy’s position in New York.

The solar projects are expected to generate more than 500,000MWh of renewable energy annually, replacing coal power plants in the region.

The electricity generated from the projects will help meet the power needs of more than 70,000 homes and eliminate 257,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, said the company.

The projects are expected to create 3,000 new jobs and provide $2.7bn in economic benefits to the region, through local contracts, workforce development, property tax payments, and host community agreements.

CS Energy chief commercial officer Eric Millard said: “As the first company to successfully develop and construct large-scale solar in upstate New York, we are proud to continue playing a leading role in the deployment of NYSERDA’s large-scale renewables (LSR) programme.

“Our personalised approach and hands-on experience collaborating with municipalities, state and local agencies, communities, local labour, and New York businesses sets us apart in helping New York achieve its renewable energy goals.”