CS Energy is expected to acquire an equity stake in the proposed wind project, and may enter into an off-take agreement for its clean energy

CS Energy eyes stake in Banana Range wind farm. (Credit: Markus Distelrath from Pixabay)

Queensland government-owned CS Energy has teamed up with EDF Renewables for the development of 230MW Banana Range wind farm.

The two have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), pursuant to which the Australian utility is expected to acquire an equity stake, and enter an off-take agreement for clean energy from the proposed wind project.

The Banana Range wind farm project is located approximately 120km south-west of Gladstone and 20km west of the town of Biloela in Central Queensland, Australia.

The proposed wind farm project is expected to generate adequate clean energy to address power needs of around 15,000 homes.

It is also expected to boost to the local economy by creating 150 new construction jobs.

CS Energy CEO Andrew Bills said: “This MoU demonstrates CS Energy’s commitment to securing a balanced mix of energy sources that can meet our customers’ requirements while also supporting Queensland power system security and reliability.”

In May last year, EDF Renewables has acquired the Banana Range wind farm project from Goldwind Australia and Lacour Energy.

It has secured approval from the Queensland Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning (DSDMIP), and from the Federal Department of the Environment and Energy (DoEE), as part of feasibility.

Construction works on the Banana Range project are expected to commence in 2024 and the wind farm is anticipated to become operational in 2026.

EDF Renewables Australia CEO Dave Johnson said: The MoU aligned both parties’ common interests in the region.

“CS Energy has an established, long-term presence in the Banana Shire Council district through its Callide Power Station, and EDF Renewables is building a large presence in the same community with the construction of the Banana Range Wind Farm.

“It’s an ideal partnership that brings together like-minded companies working together on common interests, which includes maximising opportunities for the local community through the energy transformation.”