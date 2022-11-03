The CA was granted by Quebec’s Minister of Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and allows the company to advance the project financing process to begin mine construction at the project

Canada-based lithium mining company Critical Elements Lithium has received the Certificate of Authorisation (CA) for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project.

The CA was granted by Quebec’s Minister of Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, under section 164 of Quebec’s Environment Quality Act.

With the authorisation in place, the company is now allowed to advance the project financing process to begin mine construction at the project, after receiving a mining lease.

A mining lease will be issued by Quebec’s Minister of Natural Resources and Forests (MNRF).

In August last year, Critical Elements obtained a positive federal decision and has now obtained all necessary environmental authorisations for the Rose project.

Critical Elements CEO Jean-Sébastien Lavallée said: “We are very pleased with the decision regarding the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Environmental Assessment process.

“Critical Elements has made stakeholder relations a priority since the Corporation’s inception. We are excited about the prospect of moving forward with our plans in the James Bay Eeyou Istchee region.

“Rose is an important project within the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory and I would like to thank all parties involved and especially all the Eeyou Istchee Cree Nation for their dedication and hard work over the past 10 years to achieve this milestone.”

The Rose project is located in the Nord-du-Québec administrative region, in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, on the Traditional Lands of the Cree Nation of Eastmain.

Critical Elements intends to develop the project through a sustainable development approach, considering traditional activities and promotion of economic and social development.

In July 2019, the Cree Nation of Eastmain, the Grand Council of the Crees, the Cree Nation Government and Critical Elements signed an Impact and Benefit agreement, dubbed Pikhuutaau Agreement.

The CA will allow for effective implementation of the Pikhuutaau Agreement, which enables training, employment, and business opportunities for the locals, said the company.

In addition, the Pikhuutaau agreement ensures financial benefits for the Cree parties on a long-term basis, subject to Cree Nation Mining Policy and Critical Elements’ approach.