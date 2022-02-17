The arrangements will see Coronado manage and operate three of the Fleets supplied by Thiess, who will continue to own the equipment and perform maintenance

Curragh Coal Mine. (Credit: David Drew/Wikipedia.org)

Coronado Global Resources Inc (ASX: CRN) (‘Coronado’ or the ‘Company’) announces that it will take on management and operation of four mining fleets (the ‘Fleets’) from Thiess Pty Ltd (‘Thiess’) at its Curragh North mining area (‘Curragh North’), which is part of the greater Curragh Complex (‘Curragh’) in Queensland’s Bowen Basin.

The arrangements will see Coronado manage and operate three of the Fleets supplied by Thiess, who will continue to own the equipment and perform maintenance. Thiess will also maintain the Coronado owned and managed fourth electric shovel Fleet. These new arrangements will contribute to Coronado’s focus to continue the progress made to drive operational performance and compliance to the mine plan, thereby ensuring increased coal availability.

Thiess has provided mining services to Curragh North since 2004 and remains one of Coronado’s key strategic partners. Thiess will continue to operate five excavator fleets under the existing long-term mining services contract which expires on 31 December 2025.

The parties are working towards finalising the relevant agreements. The new arrangements between the parties will commence from 1 April 2022, but the transition will be phased over the next few months. The changes signal the focus the Company has on its future and on attracting and retaining the skills needed to secure success. It does not result in any changes to other contracts or supplier arrangements at Curragh. Coronado continues to value its strategic partnerships whilst investing in its internal resources to be more self-sufficient and drive its success. Curragh has played an important part in the Central Highlands region for nearly 40 years as an employer, a business partner, and a major part of the Blackwater community.

