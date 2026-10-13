The finished Bartles Foundry stores and workshop building. Credit: London Stock Exchange plc.

Cornish Metals has reported several developments at its South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, UK, including the official opening of a new workshop, dewatering progress and the completion of an exploration drilling programme.

In September 2026, the company opened a new workshop and stores facility at Bartles Foundry.

The facility includes permanent maintenance, engineering and storage areas as well as office space, and is designed to support the mine’s development and future production requirements.

The building’s construction, which cost around $9m (£6.8m), received up to £4.2m in funding from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, managed locally via Cornwall Council’s Good Growth Programme.

It stands on the historic Bartles Foundry site within the South Crofty surface area.

The design reflects the area’s industrial heritage, with Corten steel cladding, a saw-tooth roof and mining artefacts in the landscaping.

In addition to the new workshop, the single-drum service winder for the New Cook’s Kitchen (NCK) shaft has been delivered and installed, and the production winder has arrived on-site, with mechanical installation under way.

Bulk excavation of the process plant area is largely complete and civil works have begun. Most equipment orders are expected to be placed by the end of the year.

Dewatering through NCK has passed 400m below the surface and shaft refurbishment is progressing.

The company expects to reach the 400-level, or roughly 730m below ground, in the first half of 2027 (H1 2027).

On the 25-level, 260m of development has been completed across the Conveyor and Bunker drives, and miners are being trained.

Cornish Metals CEO Don Turvey said: “The opening of Bartles Foundry is an important moment for South Crofty, providing our engineering, maintenance and stores teams the facilities they need as activity on-site increases.

“I would like to thank Cornwall Council and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund for their support, and everyone who has worked to take the building from planning to opening.”

An exploration drilling campaign at Roskear West has also concluded, with two holes drilled for a total of 2,330m.

The results confirmed that tin lodes continue west of the current mineral resource estimate, and a new high-grade tungsten zone was identified. Results included 0.79m at 4.18% tin in SDD26_001A and 1.51m at 1.46%, including 0.33m at 5.71%, in SDD26_002.

Cornish Metals noted that tungsten and copper, also encountered in the drill programme, are not included in the current resource or production planning.