The project’s solar arrays are expected to provide annual electricity equivalent to the needs of around 180,000 homes. Credit: RES.

The UK Government has approved RES’ Steeple Renewables Project, a 600MW solar and battery storage scheme set to deliver an estimated $296.3m (£224m) investment to the Nottinghamshire area.

The project, which has secured development consent from the Secretary of State for Energy and Net Zero, will be located near Sturton-le-Steeple.

It is intended to support the region’s move from coal and gas power generation to renewable energy sources.

RES, an independent renewable energy company headquartered in Hertfordshire, has been developing the project since 2023.

Once operational, the facility will integrate both solar power generation and battery storage.

According to RES, the solar element is anticipated to produce enough electricity to meet the annual needs of approximately 180,000 homes, representing roughly 50% of Nottinghamshire’s households.

The battery system is designed to store surplus electricity and release it when demand increases.

RES solar development director Karl O’Mullan said: “This area in Nottinghamshire has a proud energy history and Steeple Renewables Project will build on that legacy by connecting the new technologies supporting the country’s clean energy future.

“Today’s decision puts the county back at the centre of power generation in Britain alongside economic benefits that come with it.

“We thank everyone who has engaged with us and helped shape the project over the past few years, including local residents, landowners, parish councils and statutory bodies. We look forward to building the project with the support of local businesses and supply chain.”

The construction and ongoing operation of the project are forecast to support around 400 jobs, with local businesses expected to benefit from associated spending and business rates.

In addition to the economic impact, a community benefits package is planned, valued at around £13m over the project’s lifetime. This package may include initiatives such as RES’ Local Electricity Discounts Scheme.

The government’s decision comes after a detailed review by the Planning Inspectorate, which assessed nearly 700 documents submitted by RES and other interested parties as part of the Development Consent Order process.

This process included multiple years of project development, environmental reviews, and engagement with statutory bodies, local authorities and community organisations.

Future steps for the Steeple Renewables Project include detailed design, compliance with regulatory requirements and preparations for construction, with regular updates planned for local residents and stakeholders as the scheme advances.