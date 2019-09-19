The combined offering will support projects from research and FEED studies, to simulation of components, detailed engineering and installation support

Image: CoreMarine Mooring Installation & Analysis. Photo courtesy of CoreMarine.

CoreMarine and CENER (National Renewable Energy Centre of Spain) announce the signing of a consortium agreement to promote engineering services to the floating offshore wind industry. This collaboration will combine their expertise in a one-stop shop for the development of floating wind projects.

The combined offering will support projects from research and FEED studies, to simulation of components, detailed engineering and installation support.

Specifically, the agreement focuses on floating foundation design, mooring and dynamic cable analysis, transport & installation, wind turbine modelling, coupled analysis and scale model testing.

Both entities have recognized the need to address the specific concerns and needs of the emerging floating wind industry.

“As far as we can see, this is the first offering to the floating wind market from front end engineering and model testing through to detailed design and installation. This is a first for the industry and represents a significant strengthening of our capabilities in the floating wind sector”, says Carlos Lopez, director of CoreMarine Spain.

Additionally, Antonio Ugarte, director for the Wind Energy Department at CENER, comments: “Currently it is necessary to implement the latest tools for simulating wind components and validation tests in industrial processes. The alliance between CoreMarine and CENER makes it possible to combine precisely the engineering processes with the most advanced methods for the design, construction, transport and installation of innovative solutions for offshore wind energy”.

Over recent years both CoreMarine and CENER have made their commitment to floating offshore wind and have gained extensive know-how and experience in the engineering, design and validation of floating structures. This agreement solidifies and strengthens the commitment of both entities and provides added value to this emerging industry.

Source: Company Press Release