Cordelio Power increases Missouri presence with 400MW wind development project. (Credit: Pexels from Pixabay)

Cordelio Power (“Cordelio”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 400 MW Firebrick wind project under development in Audrain County, Missouri.

The Firebrick project was acquired from Tenaska, a major U.S. renewable power developer, who will work with Cordelio to advance the project under a development services agreement.

“The Firebrick project is an important part of our effort to bring the benefits of clean power to Missouri’s residents, businesses and local communities,” said Nick Karambelas, Cordelio’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We’re excited to work with Tenaska on this project, and we hope to expand this relationship in the future as we continue to grow Cordelio’s development portfolio.”

“Tenaska is pleased to support Cordelio’s efforts to bring more renewables to Missouri. The Firebrick project is well positioned to bring value to their portfolio,” said Joel Link, senior vice president in Tenaska’s Strategic Development & Acquisitions Group. “Our team is excited to continue our involvement with the project through the development phase.”

