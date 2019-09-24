With this purchase, the company expands its product portfolio available to customers and boosts the amount of energy generated from renewable sources

Image: Copel Energia acquires 127.9MW in Incentive Energy. Photo: Courtesy of nicholas cosens/FreeImages.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that Copel Comercialização S.A. (Copel Energia) held, on this date, the Solar and Wind Incentive Energy Purchase Auction (Public Call Notice 06/2019) and purchased 127.9 average MW for a period of 15 years, with supply to begin in January 2023. The winning projects had a total of 444.3 MW in installed capacity.

With this purchase, the Company expands its product portfolio available to customers and boosts the amount of energy generated from renewable sources.

The Company also informs that 46 MW of the average energy purchased has already been sold in agreements lasting 10 and 15 years.

Cutia Wind Farm Project is 100% operational

Additionally, the Company also informs that, on this date, the last three generating units of the Usina de Energia Eólica Maria Helena S.A. (UG04, UG06 and UG07) were released for operation, adding 6.3 MW of installed capacity to the Cutia Wind Farm Complex, totaling 180.6 MW in operation, pursuant to Aneel Decision 2.593/2019. As a result, the Cutia Wind Farm Complex has 100% of its generating units in commercial operation and, together with the Bento Miguel Wind Farm Complex, make up 13 wind farms with an installed capacity of 312.9 MW.

Source: Company Press Release