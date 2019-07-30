Three-well appraisal programme has commenced at the Parsons oil field following spudding of Parsons-6 well by the PEL 92 Joint Venture

Image: A map showing Parsons three-well program in Cooper Basin, South Australia. Photo: courtesy of Cooper Energy Limited.

Australian oil and gas company Cooper Energy has commenced three-well appraisal programme at the Parsons oil field, Cooper Basin, South Australia.

The work follows the spudding of Parsons-6 well by the PEL 92 Joint Venture, in which Cooper Energy has a 25% interest. The remaining stake in the Joint Venture is held by Beach Energy as an operator.

Cooper Energy said that the campaign will test the limits of field extent as the production from the Parsons field has outperformed the original mapped extent of the field.

Details of three-well programme at Parsons oil field

The programme involves Parsons-6, located 1,100m north-west of Parsons-3, which will test extension to field boundaries to the north. Total depth is prognosed at 1,665m.

It also includes Parsons-7, located 700m north-east of Parsons-3, which will test extension to field boundaries to the north-east, with total depth prognosed at 1,659m.

Additionally, the partners will test the Parsons-8, located approximately 600m south-east from Parsons-4, the extension to field boundaries to the south-east with total depth prognosed at 1,670m.

Cooper Energy said that the Namur Sandstone is the primary target of the three well in the campaign.

The Parsons field is connected via pipeline to the PEL 92 storage facility at Callawonga in South Australia.

The firm said in a statement: “The appraisal wells will enable development well locations to be selected in a successful outcome after a full field development plan to be completed by the end 2019.

“Successful wells in the current program can be connected and commence production into the PEL 92 system during Q4 2019.”

In March 2019, Cooper Energy said it completed installation and testing of a 67km control umbilical that connects the offshore Sole Gas Project with the onshore Orbost Gas Plant in Victoria, Australia.

The offshore gas field is planned to be developed as a single, vertical subsea well that will be connected to the Orbost Gas Plant through pipelines and umbilicals.