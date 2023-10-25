The Company will supply infield flowlines and jumpers for the Trion project in deepwater Mexico

TechnipFMC awarded flexible pipe contract for Woodside Energy’s Trion project. (Credit: 466654 from Pixabay)

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded a contract to manufacture flexible pipe by Woodside Energy (LON: WDS).

The Company will supply infield flowlines and jumpers for the Trion project in deepwater Mexico.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We worked with Woodside to formulate the best technical solution for this milestone project. This contract is our largest flexible pipe award in the Gulf of Mexico to date, and builds upon the trust we have established with Woodside over many years of successful execution and delivery.”

Source: Company Press Release