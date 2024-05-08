The project is located in central Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of approximately 23 meters

CNOOC announces Bozhong 19-6 gas field 13-2 block 5 well site development project on-stream. (Credit: Keri Jackson from Pixabay)

CNOOC Limited (the “Company”, SEHK: 00883 (HKD Counter) and 80883 (RMB Counter), SSE: 600938) announces that Bozhong 19-6 Gas Field 13-2 Block 5 Well Site Development Project has commenced production.

The project is located in central Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of approximately 23 meters. The main production facilities include a wellhead platform, with 10 development wells planned to be commissioned. The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 5,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2026.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in this project and acts as the operator.

Source: Company Press Release