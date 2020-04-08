The Konttisuo wind farm will include 4.28MW turbines equipped with anti-icing technology, which could boost annual production and reduce maintenance

Nordex to supply turbines for Finnish wind farm. (Credit: Nordex SE.)

German wind turbine-maker Nordex has secured an order from Energiequelle, a wind power developer, to supply 7 of its turbines for the 30MW Konttisuo wind farm in Finland.

As per the order, Nordex has agreed to supply and install N149/4.0-4.5 turbines for the Konttisuo wind farm, which will be located about 20km southeast of the municipality of Soini, on the border of Southern Ostrobothnia and Central Finland.

The German company has also agreed to provide services for the wind farm for a period of 25 years.

Nordex Group chief sales officer Patxi Landa said: “We are very pleased to start work with Energiequelle, a customer with such great experience in wind business.

“This project will again underpin our position in the Nordics as an experienced supplier of turbines with proven cold climate and anti-icing solutions.”

For the wind project, Nordex will supply its cold-climate versions of the turbines, which will be equipped with its anti-icing system.

The anti-icing system is designed to significantly reduce yield losses and shutdowns resulting from icing.

The Konttisuo wind farm will be completed next year

The installation and grid connection of the wind farm is expected to take place next year.

Energiequelle Finland country manager Nils Borstelmann said: “We are pleased that we can draw on Nordex’s technological progress and extensive experience on the Finnish market for our Konttisuo project and are firmly convinced that with the N149 we have selected the optimum turbine type for our project.”

Recently, Nordex has secured an order to supply its 5MW+ rated turbines for the 51MW Lutelandet wind farm in Norway.

Under the contract, Nordex will supply nine of its N149/5.X turbines for the wind farm that will be located about 100km north of the City of Bergen, in South-west Norway.