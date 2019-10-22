MHPS has been selected to provide two M501JAC advanced class gas turbines and two heat recovery steam generators for a cogeneration plant at Suncor’s Oil Sands Base Plant

Image: MHPS to provide gas turbines and HRSGs for Suncor Oil Sands facility in Alberta, Canada. Photo: courtesy of Suncor Energy Inc.

Canadian integrated energy company Suncor Energy has selected Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) for the supply of two JAC gas turbines and heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs) for Suncor Oil Sands facility in Alberta, Canada.

Under the order, MHPS will provide two M501JAC advanced class gas turbines and two HRSGs for a cogeneration plant at Suncor’s Oil Sands Base Plant located 25km north of the city of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

The new units will replace three ageing coke-fired boilers and will provide steam generation for bitumen recovery.

The new cogeneration units will generate 800MW for the Alberta electrical grid

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas president and CEO Paul Browning said: “We’re very pleased to partner with Suncor on this project.

“MHPS has taken a leadership position in the de-carbonization of our planet, and will continue to seek opportunities to work with innovative companies like Suncor whose drive towards greater efficiency and reduced emissions is a true change in power.”

MHPS said that the cogeneration units are expected to reduce atmospheric emissions, including greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Upon completion, the new cogeneration units will generate up to 800MW of low-carbon, baseload, reliable power, which will be transmitted to the Alberta electrical grid.

In addition to the gas turbines and HRSGs, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power will provide its TOMONI digital power solution technology to monitor the equipment to improve maintenance and operations, ensuring increased reliability.

In September this year, Suncor Energy announced plans to invest C$1.4bn ($1.07bn) to replace its coke-fired boilers with two cogeneration units, under the Coke Boiler Replacement Project at its Oil Sands Base Plant.

The project, which will replace three ageing petroleum coke-fired boilers, is scheduled tobe commissioned in the second half of 2023.

The Canadian energy company expects the Coke Boiler Replacement Project to increase the demand for clean natural gas sourced from Western Canada.