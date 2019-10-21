DRA Pacific will be responsible for the design and construction of the processing facility and other associated non-process infrastructure

Image: DRA Pacific signed EPC contract for Yangibana’s rare earth processing plant in Australia. Photo: courtesy of Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.

Hastings Technology Metals has awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, and management (EPCM) contract for the Yangibana rare earths processing plant in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia to DRA Pacific.

Under the A$350m ($239.8m) contract, DRA Pacific will be responsible for the design and construction of the processing facility and other associated non-process infrastructure.

The facility is capable of producing 15,000 tonnes of Mixed Rare Earths Carbonate (MREC) annually.

The EPCM contract for the Yangibana project follows a series of engineering studies and the front-end engineering design (FEED) completed by DRA Pacific during 2018 and 2019.

DRA Pacific stated: ”The key component of the contract terms is the comprehensive performance guarantee linked to ore throughput for the entire process flow sheet.

“The appointment of DRA Pacific as the EPCM contractor for Hastings represents another critical milestone for the Project, reinforcing that Yangibana is execution ready.”

DRA Global, the parent company of DRA Pacific, is experienced in designing and building mineral processing facilities and has previously delivered rare earth plants in Western Australia.

Yangibana project details

Located about 250km north east of Carnarvon, the Yangibana project contains substantial Neodymium and Praseodymium resources, and currently covers approximately 650km².

The neodymium and praseodymium are the important components to manufacture permanent magnets that are used in products such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, robotics, and medical applications.

In August 2019, the Yangibana rare-earths project secured environmental approval from Western Australia (WA) Minister for Environment Stephen Dawson.

The project is to develop five open mine pits, groundwater abstraction, on-site processing of ore, tailings storage facilities, access, and haul roads and support infrastructure such as accommodation facilities, administration buildings, and an airstrip.

The proposed beneficiation and hydro metallurgy processing plant at the Yangibana project will be equipped to treat rare-earths deposits, predominantly monazite, hosting high neodymium and praseodymium contents to produce a mixed rare earths carbonate.