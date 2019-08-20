The project involves the development of five open mine pits, groundwater abstraction, on-site processing of ore, and tailings storage facilities, among others

Image: The Yangibana Rare-Earths Project proposes to mine and process rare earth element ore. Photo: courtesy of Halfdan/Wikipedia.

Hastings Technology Metals’ Yangibana rare-earths project has been granted environmental approval from the Western Australia (WA) Minister for Environment Stephen Dawson.

The Yangibana rare-earths project proposes to mine and process rare earth element ore in Upper Gascoyne, about 270km north-east of Carnarvon in WA.

The project involves the development of five open mine pits, groundwater abstraction, on-site processing of ore, tailings storage facilities, access and haul roads and supporting infrastructure such as accommodation facilities, administration buildings and an airstrip.

Hastings will now focus on the final project design and engineering required to move the project into the construction phase, which is scheduled to commence by the end of the year.

Environmental approval for Yangibana Project is subject to conditions

The permit, however, is subject to conditions which requires the project to maintain compliance with additional flora and vegetation surveys and monitoring, groundwater abstraction monitoring and water level monitoring of the nearby stygofauna habitat.

Hastings Technology executive chairman Charles Lew said: “We are excited to reach this next major milestone in the development of the Yangibana Rare Earths Project.

“This environmental permit demonstrates that the Yangibana Project will not have a significant impact on the environment by implementing commitments in the Environmental Review Document and the conditions of the Ministerial Statement.

“Hastings is on track to construct and operate a rare earths mining operation that will contribute to a more sustainable use of energy worldwide and be part of the e-mobility revolution.”

The proposed beneficiation and hydro metallurgy processing plant at the Yangibana project will be equipped to treat rare-earths deposits, predominantly monazite, hosting high neodymium and praseodymium contents to produce a mixed rare earths carbonate.

The resulting product will be further refined into individual rare earth oxides at processing plants overseas.

The neodymium and praseodymium are said to be vital components in the manufacturing of permanent magnets which is used in products such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, robotics, medical applications and others.