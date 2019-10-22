The project includes the construction of a new solar photovoltaic generation facility at the Fortescue Metals Group’s Chichester Hub iron ore operations

Image: Downer secures contracts worth $113m from Alinta Energy. Photo: courtesy of Downer Group.

Australian integrated services company Downer has been awarded contracts worth A$165m ($113m) by Alinta Energy Transmission (Alinta Energy) to build the 60MW Chichester Solar Farm and support power infrastructure in Pilbara region as part of the Chichester Solar Gas Hybrid Project.

Slated for completion in the first half of 2021, a solar photovoltaic generation facility will be constructed under the Chichester Solar Gas project at the Fortescue Metals Group’s Chichester Hub iron ore operations.

Downer is responsible for engineering, procurement, and construction of the solar farm

Downer CEO Grant Fenn said: “We are looking forward to delivering the project in partnership with Alinta Energy and we are expecting an efficient integration of the solar farm and supporting power infrastructure into Alinta Energy’s existing network in the Pilbara.”

Downer will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the solar farm, which includes a 60km transmission line, two new substations and the upgrade of another substation.

The 60km transmission line will connect the Fortescue’s Christmas Creek and Cloudbreak mining operations with Alinta Energy’s Newman gas-fired power station and battery facility with a 35MW capacity.

Alinta Energy managing director and CEO Jeff Dimery said: “Working together, we are on the cusp of demonstrating that renewables can drive Australia’s economic powerhouses forward – even for remote and complex industrial applications.”

Downer claims to be one of Australia’s largest and most experienced providers in the renewable energy market and power systems sectors, providing services to customers who require utility as well as commercial-scale sustainable energy solutions.

In October last year, Downer secured a contract from BELECTRIC Solar and Battery to build innogy’s 349MW Limondale Solar Farm in Balranald, southern New South Wales, Australia.

Commissioning of the solar farm is expected to take place in mid-2020. Downer said that it has received the notice to proceed for the project.