The wildcat well 25/7-9 S in production license 917 was aimed at proving petroleum in Eocene reservoir rocks

The wildcat well 25/7-9 S was drilled to measured and vertical depths of 1955m and 1899m respectively. (Credit: Pixabay/C Morrison)

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia and its partners have completed drilling of the wildcat well 25/7-9 S located in production license 917 in the Norwegian North Sea.

The well, which is classified as dry, has been drilled about 7km northwest of the Balder field in the central part of the North Sea and 200km west of Stavanger.

Drilling at the wildcat well 25/7-9 S was aimed at proving petroleum in Eocene reservoir rocks (the Hordaland Group).

Following drilling, the well encountered two thin sandstone layers of about one metre in the Hordaland Group, indicating good reservoir properties and traces of petroleum.

The well, which was drilled to measured and vertical depths of 1955m and 1899m respectively, was terminated in the Sele Formation.

Wildcat well 25/7-9 S is permanently plugged and abandoned

ConocoPhillips has collected data in the well, which is the second exploration well in production licence 917. The well is permanently plugged and abandoned.

ConocoPhillips operates the production license with 40% stake while other partners include Lundin Norway (20%), Suncor Energy Norge (20%) and Vår Energi (20%).

In November 2019, ConocoPhillips secured approval from Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy for the Tor 2 project in the Norwegian North Sea.

Located in the Ekofisk area, in the southern part of the Norwegian North Sea, 13km northeast of the Ekofisk field, the Tor 2 project is a redevelopment of the Tor field which was discovered in 1970.

The Tor field was brought into production in 1978 and was shut down in 2015 after the installation reached the end of its lifetime.

The first production from the re-developed Tor field is planned be achieved towards the end of 2020.

The two-by-four slot Subsea Production System (SPS) of the Tor II project will be connected to the Ekofisk Complex using multiphase production and lift gas pipelines to existing risers located at the Ekofisk 2/4 M wellhead platform.