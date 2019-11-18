First production from the re-developed Tor field is targeted to be achieved towards the end of 2020

Image: The Tor field will be redeveloped with an investment of $662,5m. Photo: courtesy of QR9iudjz0/Freeimages.

ConocoPhillips has secured approval from Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy for the Tor 2 project in the Norwegian North Sea.

Located in the Ekofisk area, in the southern part of the Norwegian North Sea, 13km northeast of the Ekofisk field, the Tor 2 project is a redevelopment of the Tor field.

Discovered in 1970, the Tor field was brought into production in 1978 and was shut down in 2015 after the installation reached the end of its lifetime.

The first production from the re-developed Tor field is targeted to be achieved towards the end of 2020.

Redevelopment plan for the Tor field

The two-by-four slot Subsea Production System (SPS) of the Tor II project will be connected to the Ekofisk Complex using multiphase production and lift gas pipelines to existing risers located at the Ekofisk 2/4 M wellhead platform.

According to ConocoPhillips, controls and utilities will be enabled via a service umbilical from the same existing platform. The new greenfield facilities will be built nearly a kilometer west of the original Tor platform and will have no connection to the shut-in facilities.

The company plans to drill seven production wells in the Tor formation along with a pilot well to evaluate the long-term productivity in the Ekofisk formation.

Additionally, ConocoPhillips said that a pilot well is designed to test long-term productivity in the Ekofisk formation.

The resource potential for the Tor II project is in the range of 60-70 million barrels of oil equivalent.

ConocoPhillips is the operator of the Tor Unit with a stake of 30.66% and is partnered by Total (48.20%), Vår Energi (10.82%), Equinor Energy (6.64%) and Petoro (3.69%).

ConocoPhillips Norway & North Africa president Trond-Erik Johansen earlier said: “Having produced the Tor field for 37 years, we are proud to continue to extend development enabling a production lifetime beyond 60 years.

“Tor II is a robust project utilizing available Greater Ekofisk Area capacity for processing and transportation.”