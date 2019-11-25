The location where well 25/7-9 S is to be drilled is in the centre of the Norwegian sector of the North Sea

Image: ConocoPhillips Skandinavia secures consent for exploration drilling in block 25/7 in the North Sea. Photo: courtesy of C Morrison from Pixabay.

We have given ConocoPhillips Skandinavia (ConocoPhillips) consent for exploration drilling in block 25/7 in the North Sea.

Well 25/7-9 S belongs to production licence 917, for which ConocoPhillips is the operator. The well has been given the prospect name of Hasselbaink.

The location where well 25/7-9 S is to be drilled is in the centre of the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, slightly west of the Balder/Ringhorne fields.

The geographical coordinates are:

59° 15’ 17.126’’ N

02° 18’ 51.742’’ E

Water depth at the site is 127 metres.

Drilling is scheduled to begin in November 2019 and estimated to last at least 35 days. The consent also covers an option for a sidetrack.

Well 25/7-9 S is to be drilled using the Leiv Eiriksson mobile drilling facility.

Leiv Eiriksson is a semi-submersible drilling facility of the SS Trosvik Bingo 9000 type, owned and operated by Ocean Rig.

Leiv Eiriksson received an Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) from the PSA in July 2008.