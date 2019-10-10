The battery testing technology will be rebranded BatteryWare under a new subsidiary of E-Getx Limited and will be exclusively used for the first in the field tests of the ConFlow Power Device

Image: ConFlow Power acquires BatteryWare. Photo: Courtesy of ConFlow Power.

ConFlow Power is pleased to confirm it has closed the acquisition of the BatteryWare technology from Apollo Research Labs in Gibraltar.

The battery testing technology will be rebranded BatteryWare under a new wholly owned subsidiary of E-Getx Limited and will be exclusively used for the first in the field tests of the ConFlow Power Device to be conducted during the 1st quarter of 2020.

BatteryWare is unique. It is the only affordable tech option on the market today that brings data directly from the battery or power source in real time and whilst under stress in everyday use. BatteryWare is weartech for large electrically powered devices. Originally designed for batteries, it is now being adapted to test for various factors unique to the ConFlow Power Device such as recharge rates and battery life, and speed and flow of power whilst in use. BatteryWare will record variants of an electric car that users apply whilst actually driving.

The first tests will be conducted on a Tesla battery unit acquired by the new development team at BatteryWare.

Edward Fitzpatrick said, “I’m pleased ILOCX can once again bring technology together and advance companies faster by adapting existing tech to new markets and create multi layered licensing structures that work for all stakeholders.”

BatteryWare has taken a very different approach to battery testing. It is a low cost ‘onboard’ testing device, which is connected to multiple data communication channels. It gives rise to a huge departure from other traditional methods of intensive ‘in-lab’ testing procedures. BatteryWare adopts a policy of 10% lab and 90% in-field testing, producing live, pure, data-driven results for the new generation of battery/generator testing technology.

The testing technology allows for a cost-effective device to be worn by the battery whilst the battery is in use in the field. The data that the BatteryWare tech transmits back is both factual, instant, comparative, and impeccable in its validity.

BatteryWare has three different products to offer the market. The Imperial e is the basic version. Its low cost means it can be deployed in every single battery-driven automobile in the world at less than the cost of a floor mat. The data is downloaded at service points in the dealership including base level battery usage, stress, depletion and recharge, life span expectations, and damage signal points. The next mid-range product (still in development) is the BW Operational Protection (BWOP). This is a plug and play version of the Imperial e with a projection measurement for battery safety. This product will be for use only on the ConFlow device. Finally, The Perfect White Box is the ultimate version. It is a factory fitted module, fully automated, hosting a constant output for multi-point data collection and delivery in real time with AI applications and data analysis software as standard.

Source: Company Press Release