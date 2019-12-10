The verdict clears the US oil major of allegations brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James that it misled investors over the true financial cost of carbon emissions

Exxon won a landmark legal challenge in New York (Credit: Brian Katt/Wikipedia)

A New York court has ruled in favour of Exxon in a landmark legal ruling over its transparency to investors over the impact of climate change on its business.

The lawsuit was brought against the US oil major by the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James – claiming Exxon had misled investors over its evaluation of the financial risks posed by future climate regulations, causing up to $1.6bn in losses.

But today’s ruling from New York State Supreme Court Justice Barry Ostrager stated that the case against Exxon had failed to provide sufficient evidence that fraudulent practices had taken place.

According to Bloomberg, Justice Ostrager wrote in a statement: “The Office of the Attorney General failed to prove, by a preponderance of the evidence, that ExxonMobil made any material misstatements or omissions about its practices and procedures that misled any reasonable investor.”

Exxon says court ruling proves case was a ‘baseless investigation’

Exxon had been accused of using a dual pricing of the cost of carbon in its financial reporting – one for internal use and a second “proxy cost” for investors.

The pricing was used to factor in the expected future impact of emission regulations on greenhouse gases.

The oil major denied the charges brought by the New York court.

Responding to the verdict, an Exxon spokeswoman said: “Today’s ruling affirms the position ExxonMobil has held throughout the New York Attorney General’s baseless investigation.

“We provided our investors with accurate information on the risks of climate change. The court agreed that the Attorney General failed to make a case, even with the extremely low threshold of the Martin Act in its favour.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement that all investors are “entitled to the truth”, and that ExxonMobil had been “compelled to answer publicly for its internal decisions”.

She added: “Despite this decision, we will continue to fight to ensure companies are held responsible for actions that undermine and jeopardise the financial health and safety of Americans across our country, and we will continue to fight to end climate change.”