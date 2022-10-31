The 50-megawatt project built by Eolica Coromuel, Eurus Energy America’s Mexican subsidiary, began operating and is Eurus’ first investment within Mexico’s energy sector

Eurus Energy America’s Coromuel Wind Power Project achieves commercial operation. (Credit: Pexels from Pixabay)

Eolica Coromuel, S. De R.L. De C.V., an affiliate of Eurus Energy America Corporation, has begun commercial operation of Baja California Sur’s first wind generating facility. The 50-megawatt project built by Eolica Coromuel, Eurus Energy America’s Mexican subsidiary, began operating and is Eurus’ first investment within Mexico’s energy sector.

The project incorporates a 10 MW battery system that offers additional ancillary service support and grid reliability to Baja California Sur’s electrical system – generation from the facility is sold directly into the wholesale power market.

“The State of Baja California Sur has growing electricity demand. Coromuel project will provide this special region with renewable wind generation and contribute to overall grid stability via its integrated battery energy storage system,” said Hidenori Mitsuoka, President and CEO of Eurus Energy America.

“Responding to the region’s need for low-cost, carbon-free energy, Eurus proceeded with construction of this important project even though the pandemic, supply-chain disruptions and global economic volatility have made major projects more difficult over the past three years,” Mitsuoka added. “Eurus is committed to helping Mexico move forward toward a more sustainable future.”

Mitsuoka noted that successful completion of the project is due to the collective efforts of many, including Eurus’ contractor, Elecnor; its equipment suppliers GE and Wartsila; and valued landowner partners. Support from the state government, the Centro Nacional de Control de Energía and the Comisión Federal de Electricidad was indispensable, he added.

Source: Company Press Release