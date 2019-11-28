The wind farm will comprise 54 turbines and will generate enough power to supply approximately 375,000 homes per year while reducing 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions

Image: EDF Renewables begins construction on 450MW Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm in Scotland. Photo: courtesy of Bente Jønsson from Pixabay.

EDF Renewables has launched the construction of 450MW Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm in Scotland with the financial close.

The Irish utility ESB has also secured 50% share in the project, which was acquired by EDF Renewables from Mainstream Renewable Power in 2018.

To be located 15.5 km off the Fife south-east Scotland, the wind farm will comprise 54 turbines and will generate enough power to supply approximately 375,000 homes per year while reducing 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

ESB chief executive Pat O’Doherty said: “Our 50 percent stake in Neart na Gaoithe fits entirely with ESB’s Brighter Future strategy to build a balanced low carbon generation portfolio of scale.

“This investment in the Neart na Gaoithe project builds on significant ESB involvement in offshore wind off the Irish coast as ESB develops its experience to assist Ireland deliver its Climate Action Plan.”

Contractors of the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm

The contractors for the project have been also confirmed, with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy as the wind turbine generators supplier that will provide 8MW turbine model and Saipem as be the turbine foundations supplier and installer.

GE Renewable Energy Grid Solutions will provide electrical design work and supply two electrical substations while Prysmian SRL will supply and install offshore and onshore export cables.

DEME Offshore will provide engineering, procuring, construction services and will also install inter-turbines cables with offshore installation and Fred Olsen Windcarrier will transport and install turbines.

Offshore construction on the project will begin in June 2020 and commissioning is expected in 2023.

Port of Dundee will be used as assembly for the wind turbine generators while Eyemouth Harbour was selected as preferred supplier for operations and maintenance of the wind farm for over 25-years its lifetime.

EDF Energy CEO Simone Rossi said: “The UK has committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 and the UN’s latest emissions gap report underlines the need for urgent action.

“NNG is our largest offshore windfarm in the UK to date. We are determined to play our part in reducing the country’s carbon emissions, while also generating jobs and economic opportunities for communities.”