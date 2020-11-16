The wind farm will be capable of powering 572,000 homes and offsetting 931,000 tonnes of CO2 every year

The wind farm will feature 75 turbines and produce 525MW of clean, green electricity. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

Community Windpower, an onshore wind farm operator in Scotland, has submitted a plan for a new wind farm.

The Scoop Hill Community Wind Farm will help boost Green Recovery in southern Scotland.

This wind farm, which will see an economic investment of £1.8bn, will be located in Dumfries & Galloway. It will be the third Community Windpower project in southern Scotland.

The facility will feature 75 turbines and produce 525MW of clean, green electricity.

It will be able to power 572,000 homes every year, and also cut down emission by 931,000 tonnes of CO2 every year throughout its lifetime.

Facilities to store the energy produced will be built within the wind farm. This will ensure that energy is stored away during low demand and will supply a consistent level of power throughout the project’s four decade lifetime.

The Scoop Hill wind farm will directly support Scotland’s Climate Emergency Declaration (CED 2019) and will help in achieving its goal of net zero carbon by 2045.

The project will also feature a visitor centre and a multi-use wind farm walk.

The visitor centre will be subject to another separate planning application and wider consultation.

Furthermore, the project will lead to community benefits of £20m over the 40 years

Community Windpower, community liaison officer Stuart Walker said, “Scoop Hill Community Wind Farm will provide huge economic and social benefits to Dumfries and Galloway, both during construction and the 40-year operational lifetime.”

“However, the benefits of this project are not just limited to directly supporting jobs during the post-Covid Green Recovery, it will also stimulate wider economic growth across the region and deliver 40 years of inward investment.”

“Scoop Hill Community Wind Farm will contribute a total of £262.4m in business rates to Dumfries & Galloway Council. This money can support the provision of vital local services and facilities, in turn helping to improve education, employment and socio economics for the local authority area.”

In September, the company secured funding from KfW IPEX-Bank for three Aikengall wind farms in Scotland, with a total capacity of about 200MW.