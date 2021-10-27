AngloGold Ashanti said that it is yet to receive the formal notification of the decision

Quebradona project is 100% owned and managed by AngloGold Ashanti.(Credit: AnglogoldAshanti)

The Colombian authorities have archived an environmental permit for the AngloGold Ashanti’s Quebradona copper and gold project.

The regulator, Autoridad Nacional de Licencias Ambientales (ANLA), has made the decision following a technical and detailed evaluation of the Environmental Impact Study of the project.

Located in the Middle Cáuca region of Colombia, the Quebradona project is 100% owned and managed by AngloGold Ashanti.

In a statement, ANLA said: “The main technical considerations that led to the ordering of the action file by the Authority are related to: the definition of the area of ​​influence, the characterization of the hydrogeological, hydrological, geotechnical and biotic components, considerations regarding the tailings deposit (residues from mining activity) and subsidence, among others.”

Last year, ANLA conducted two field visits during the evaluation process of the Quebradona mining project. Following the fields, it requested additional information, for which the company filed response in January this year.

Responding to the ANLA’s decision, AngloGold Ashanti said that it is yet to receive the formal notification of the decision.

The South African mining company stated: “Generally, a decision to archive is made where the regulator determines that in some areas it requires additional information to either confirm or deny a permit application.”

AngloGold Ashanti has the option to appeal the decision or refile the application, as archiving of the permit allows it provide additional information on the required areas.

With a potential 23-year life, the project is expected to treat 6.2 million tonnes (Mt) annually to produce 3 billion pounds of copper, 1.5Moz of gold and 21Moz of silver.

First production at the site was expected to begin in the second half of 2025. Construction on the project was estimated to take approximately four-and-half years to complete.