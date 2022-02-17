The campaign will have a maximum estimated duration of 10 months in the field and will be carried out in Codelco's mining property in the salt flat

Codelco to start exploration work in the Salar de Maricunga. (Credit: Codelco)

After obtaining the last sector permit on January 26, Codelco will begin tomorrow (Thursday, February 17) the authorization of the accesses that will allow it to start its exploration campaign in the Salar de Maricunga, located in the Atacama Region.

This milestone marks the beginning of this stage of the project. Drilling is estimated to begin at the end of March and will last about 10 months. Depending on the results of the campaign, specifically the concentrations of lithium dissolved in the brines of said mining properties, the company will define whether it is environmentally and economically viable to continue with the development of the following stages of the project.

It should be remembered that the National Policy for Lithium and the Governance of Salars, issued in 2016, commissioned Codelco, together with the Ministry of Mining, to evaluate the feasibility of exploiting the existing lithium in the Salar de Maricunga, through public-public partnerships. private, considering the respect and care of the social, economic and environmental axes.

In this way, during 2018 the mining company began the design of its exploration campaign and the preparation of its Environmental Impact Statement (DIA), which incorporated the characterization of the environment of the salt flat during the four seasons of the year. The DIA was submitted for processing at the beginning of 2020 and in November of the same year the Environmental Qualification Resolution (RCA) was obtained.

Since then, Codelco processed the sectoral, multisectoral and territorial permits, delivering detailed documentation to the National Service of Geology and Mining (Sernageomin), Roads and National Assets, a process that concluded favorably in January 2022.

Source: Company Press Release