The Liuhua 29-2 gas field is located in the eastern South China Sea

Headquarters of CNOOC in Chaoyangmen neighbourhood of Beijing. (Credit: Daniel Case/Wikipedia.org)

CNOOC Limited (the “Company”, SEHK: 00883, NYSE: CEO, TSX: CNU) today announced that Liuhua 29-2 gas field has commenced production.

The Liuhua 29-2 gas field is located in the eastern South China Sea, 300 kilometers southeast of Hong Kong, with water depth of about 750 meters. A new subsea wellhead has been built, with 1 development well planned, which will fully utilize the existing production facilities of Liwan 3-1 gas field and other deepwater gas fields. It is expected to reach a peak production of approximately 41 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in 2021.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest of Liuhua 29-2 gas field and acts as the operator.

