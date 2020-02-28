The collaboration aims to pursue opportunities in nuclear research along with the development of small modular reactor (SMR) technology in New Brunswick

CNL signs MOU with NB Power to advance small modular reactors. (Credit: Pixabay/ Gerd Altmann)

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with New Brunswick Power (NB Power) to advance small modular reactors.

The collaboration aims to pursue opportunities in nuclear research along with the development of small modular reactor (SMR) technology in New Brunswick.

CNL said that the MOU focuses on demonstrating and improving the technical performance, safety and efficiency of sodium-cooled fast reactors as well as molten salt reactor technologies.

CNL President and CEO Mark Lesinski said: “This agreement formally connects CNL with the growing research cluster of utilities, universities and academic research, and SMR vendors within New Brunswick.

“Momentum behind SMR technology continues to build all across this country, and collaborative agreements such as this enable us to share knowledge, facilities and other resources as we work together to move this technology towards deployment.”

CNL, NB Power to examine areas that are of shared interest across the SMR industry

The two organisations will examine the areas which are among the shared interests across the SMR industry along with reactor siting and licensing.

They will also examine advanced fuel development and qualification, and materials performance and corrosion.

CNL provides a licensed nuclear campus and nuclear research facilities in Canada.

The collaborative arrangements allow the researchers and engineers within the growing New Brunswick nuclear cluster to access CNL’s facilities and capabilities, which are mainly in support of fuel irradiation and handling of active material.

The MOU also includes plans for the exchange of scientific and technical staff, consultancy services, and sharing of knowledge.

NB Power vice-president nuclear and chief nuclear officer Brett Plummer said: “This MOU reinforces this long standing relationship and highlights the type of collaboration needed to bring new advanced reactor technology to the market.”

In 2017, NB Power planned to remove coal from its energy mix by 2030 by identifying a new, cleaner energy source to keep the Belledune Generating Station operational for decades to come.