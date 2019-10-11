New facilities will allow nearly 1500 New York residents to save money on utility bills and support regional solar farms

Image: CleanChoice Energy enrolls subscribers for 8MW solar plant. Photo: Courtesy of Ulrich Dregler/Pixabay

CleanChoice Energy, a renewable energy company that empowers people and businesses to cut emissions and live cleaner, healthier lives, is now accepting subscriptions for an 8 MW community solar portfolio to be built in both Albany and Orange County New York. The new solar farms will allow nearly 1,500 New York residents – from across the region – to access the benefits of solar while saving up to 10 percent on their utility bills. The project will service utility customers in Central Hudson, Orange and Rockland Counties and will be developed and owned by Ameresco, Inc., a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company.

“New York residents can now save up to 10 percent on their utility bills while supporting regional solar growth,” said Tom Matzzie, Founder and CEO of CleanChoice Energy. “Our goal is to make supporting renewable energy as easy as possible. With community solar, almost everyone with a utility bill can access the benefits of solar.”

“New York is at the forefront of environmental stewardship, empowering communities with cost-effective, clean energy options,” said David J. Anderson, Executive Vice President and Director at Ameresco. “This project will enable nearly 1,500 New York residents to support renewable energy and save money on their utility bills. We applaud the state for being a leader in renewable energy and are proud to partner on a project that expands New York’s community solar power portfolio and supports their ambitious climate goals.”

Source: Company Press Release