Classic Minerals has installed a combined modular design Gekko and conventional processing plant at Kat Gap, which not only supports its operational goals but also aligns with its commitment to the company’s ESG targets

Classic Minerals Kat Gap processing plant. (Credit: Classic Minerals Limited)

Australia-based exploration and development company Classic Minerals has completed the commissioning and started processing the bulk sample ore at the Kat Gap processing plant in Western Australia.

The bulk sample ore contains 6,504 tons of Ore with an average head grade of 6.06 gm per ton.

The commissioning of the processing plant is seen as important, as Classic Minerals prepares to free its own gold from the Kat Gap mine using advanced plant design.

Classic Minerals has installed a combined modular design Gekko and conventional processing plant at Kat Gap, considering a modern approach to processing.

Its smaller and effective design not only supports its operational goals but also aligns with its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets, said Classic Minerals.

Classic Minerals CEO Dean Goodwin said: “We are thrilled to announce the successful commissioning of the Kat Gap Processing Plant.

“This milestone signifies a major advancement for the company and represents a new era as we begin processing our own gold from the Kat Gap mine.

“The modern plant design and modular approach demonstrate our commitment to efficiency, sustainability, and responsible mining practices.”

Classic Minerals has dedicated significant resources to building and equipping the processing facility, which will serve as a crucial asset for its future operations.

The stockpile from the bulk sample ore will be first handled using the fixed crushing and screening plant, followed by a milling circuit, spinning concentrators and multi-gravity separators.

The milling circuit features a ball mill, hydro-cyclones, gravity separating and concentrating equipment, spinning concentrators and multi-gravity separators that will recover the gold.

Classic Minerals will undertake concentrate cleaning using a single Butchart table separator with a capacity of 100 kg/h.

The Australian mining company will carry out the concentrate dewatering with smelting onsite to produce bars of gold doré, with the first gold pour expected in this month.