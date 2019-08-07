The new branch is Clariant Catalysts’ fourth office in the Middle East and will play a key role in the company’s plan to strengthen its presence and partnerships in the region

Clariant Catalysts’ locations worldwide. Photo: courtesy of Clariant.

Clariant announced that the company’s Catalysts business inaugurated a new services and support office in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Located in the eastern coast of the country, Jubail is the world’s largest industrial city and an important site for the petrochemicals market.

Clariant’s new office is thus ideally positioned to serve regional customers with its advanced catalysts for petrochemical and refinery applications, as well as offer dedicated assistance and technical services. The new branch is Clariant Catalysts’ fourth office in the Middle East and will play a key role in the company’s plan to strengthen its presence and partnerships in the region. The local team will be actively supported by Clariant experts from around the world.

Stefan Heuser, Senior Vice President & General Manager Business Unit Catalysts at Clariant, commented, “We are extremely pleased to forge closer ties with valued customers in the Middle East. The expansion demonstrates our commitment to the region, and will allow us to showcase our state-of-the-art catalysts, which are designed to deliver excellent performance, and enable highly economical and sustainable production of numerous petrochemicals.”

Clariant’s portfolio for refinery applications includes catalysts for extremely efficient fuel upgrading and purification, as well as for removing sulfur, chlorine, arsenic and mercury. The company’s solutions for the petrochemicals industry comprise high-performance catalysts for producing main petrochemical building blocks, such as ethylene, propylene, butadiene and styrene, in addition to a complete range of catalysts for producing various grades of polypropylene.

Source: Company Press Release