Plus Renewable Technologies, Limited and Avondale Solar agree to sell 440 MWdc solar project to an affiliate of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Image: CIP to acquire Texan solar plant. (Credit: Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S.)

Plus Renewable Technologies and Avondale Solar have entered into an agreement to sell their interests in a 440 MWdc solar PV project in Fort Bend County, Texas that they are developing via their affiliate AP Solar Holdings to an affiliate of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

Fighting Jays Solar is expected to break ground in second half of 2020 and be operational by the summer of 2022. Due to its close proximity to the Houston metro area, the Fighting Jays Solar project is expected to experience minimal curtailment and basis risk to the premium Houston Zone of ERCOT.

Speaking on behalf of the Sellers, Trevor Nash, the CEO of AP Solar Holdings, LLC said “We are very pleased to be working with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners on the development of Fighting Jays Solar, and, based on the market dynamics and data that we are seeing, Fighting Jays Solar will be well positioned to provide low cost, clean and reliable power to the Houston Zone.”

“We are excited to be involved in Fighting Jays Solar, which is strategically located in the fastest growing load pocket in ERCOT. This transaction signifies another major investment by CIP in the Texas renewable energy market and CIP looks forward to working with our local partners to produce clean energy for the Houston Zone,” commented Christian Skakkebaek, Senior Partner at CIP.

Source: Company Press Release