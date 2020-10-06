Chevron wraps up its previously announced acquisition of Noble Energy

Chevron Corporation headquarters in San Ramon, California. (Credit: Coolcaesar/Wikipedia.org)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced today that its acquisition of Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) has been completed following approval by Noble Energy shareholders.

“We are pleased to welcome Noble Energy’s employees and shareholders to Chevron. Noble’s high-quality assets complement Chevron’s advantaged upstream portfolio, and the combination is expected to deliver strong financial benefits,” said Chevron Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth. “With an industry-leading balance sheet and a track record of capital discipline, we believe we’re in a different place than others and can protect the dividend while driving long-term value.”

Source: Company Press Release